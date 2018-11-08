Jen Hawkins stuns in Oaks Day dress
THE Spring Racing Carnival rolls on in Melbourne today, with the sun shining on Oaks Day.
Oaks Day is traditionally "Ladies Day", but nobody is quite sure what this means exactly.
You have to act like a "lady" and not ride a wheely bin around the track? How thoroughly disappointing.
Here's the best from general admission and inside the birdcage.
CELEBRITIES IN THE BIRDCAGE
Jennifer Hawkins arrived by chopper to Flemington for her last official paid appearance as a Myer ambassador.
She's wearing a beautiful floral dress by Alex Perry, millinery by Ezara J x Cerrone and delightful hot pink suede Aquazzura pumps.
Fellow Myer ambassador Rachael Finch looks like a delectable pink marshmallow in this Nicola Finetti dress and hat by Melissa Jackson.
Also rocking baby-pink is Myer ambassador Elyse Taylor. Hot damn that is a statement sleeve:
Oh god more soft pink. Was this a dress code that nobody bothered to tell us about? This is Brooke Hogan.
"Who's Brooke Hogan?"
She's a model.
Aaaaaaaand another wearing light pink. Tegan Martin wore a Keepsake The Label suit and KELA hair jewellery.
Last but not least, Kate Waterhouse followed the unofficial dress code of pastel pink:
Lexus ambassador Megan Gale looks lovely in a floral dress by Australian designer Toni Maticevski and a headpiece by Ford Millinery.
Former The Bachelor contestant Keira Maguire looks like a sexy hot mess in this slinky pink and bronze number by Acler.
Model Montana Cox is bringing the heat today in this sexy cutout dress by Zimmermann.
Former Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne is rocking an incredible tan in this bold orange and yellow dress.
Jaimee Belle Kennedy wearing Ralph and Russo with husband James Kennedy at the Kennedy Marquee.
Check out the back of her head for some beautiful details.
Here's cricketer Ricky Ponting and his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor, who are couple-dressing in blue today.
GENERAL ADMISSION LEGENDS
First up, let's admire the neck strength shown by this lady. That is like balancing a bowling ball on a toothpick. She could get a gig at Cirque du Soleil with those skills.
STOP PRESS: There's two of them:
The look below is a little bit Priscilla Queen of the Dessert goes to the track and we approve.
This could be some kind of Movember shout-out, or just fancy dress. Either way, it seems "go bold or go home" is the order of the day for these two: