Designer Kate Spade found dead

Designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her 2004 collection in New York. Picture: AP

FASHION designer Kate Spade has been found dead inside her Upper East Side apartment, according to police sources. She was 55.

The Sun reports that Spade, who built an empire on her famous handbags before branching out into other accessories, was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment by a housekeeper around 11am (1am AEST), sources said.

She is believed to have taken her own life.

The handbag maven left a note, according to sources.

She leaves behind husband Andy Spade, the brother of Just Shoot Me comic, David Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

Spade, who was born Kate Brosnahan, is also the aunt of House of Cards and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan.

Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead. Picture: Getty

She met her husband while working in a clothing store at university and together, they launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993.

It became one of the biggest names in female accessories, worn by stars including the Duchess of Cambridge, Anne Hathaway and Anna Kendrick.

Andy Spade, Courteney Cox, David Spade and Kate Spade in 2006. Picture: Getty

There were more than 140 Kate Spade New York outlets in the US alone, and more than 175 worldwide.

Kate Spade with husband Andy Spade and niece Rachel Brosnahan. Picture: Splash

Despite her meteoric success, she sold her firm in 2007 to spend more time with her daughter, according to TMZ.

It was eventually sold to Liz Claiborne Inc for $US124 million ($162 million) and in May last year, Coach Inc bought it for $US2.4 billion ($3.1 billion).

Spade got back into the fashion game in 2016, launching the luxury footwear and accessory brand Frances Valentine.

A Kate Spade store stands in the Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan in New York. Picture: AFP

Tributes poured in for the designer from both inside the fashion world and from the wider community, with many calling on those with mental health issues to seek help and understand that they are not alone.

This is my wife’s favorite bag and her closet full of Kates. And our towels too. Money does not buy happiness. #shocked #katespadenewyork pic.twitter.com/MgoEJGlkrA — Tweety McRanterson (@MiggiNiad) 5 June 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) 5 June 2018

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 5 June 2018

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

