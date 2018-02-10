Menu
Fasala shining in state colours

STATE HONOURS: Coffs Harbour basketballer Ashleigh Fasala is playing with the NSW under-20 team.
COFFS Harbour's own Ashleigh Fasala has been taking on the best players in the country this week.

Selected in the New South Wales under-20 team, Fasala has this week been playing in the national championships in Terrigal.

Leading into the championships Fasala and her teammates enjoyed success at an ACT Invitational tournament helping NSW win the event for a second straight year.

The national title is still up for grabs for NSW but Queensland has been slightly ahead of the pack so far. The championships wrap up today with Fasala's NSW team playing against Western Australia this morning.

There's more Coffs Harbour players chasing state honours after Basketball NSW announced the squads for the NSW Country under-16 boys and girls teams this week.

Lachlan Mihai, Ashley Schellenberger and Connor Watt were the Suns boys in a squad of players while Tianna Mayer and Lilli-Yana Moody were the Coffs Harbour girls picked to attend the next stage of trials.

Meanwhile the CHBA's senior summer competition started this week. The junior comp starts this week with high school teams playing on Fridays and primary schools on a Saturday.

Topics:  ashleigh fasala basketball basketball nsw chba coffs harbour coffs harbour basketball association coffs harbour suns national championships

