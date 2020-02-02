Farrell hits stride for Harwood in Valleys victory

Matt Farrell Harwood vs Valleys at Harwood Oval earlier in the season.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE :Harwood are edging closer to full force after another strong win over Valleys in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League today.

Reliable all-rounder Matt Farrell led the charge for his side, scoring 67 opening the batting, before producing an efficient (1 for 3 off 4 overs) bowling ­display to help Harwood to a 66-run outright win at Philip Hughes Oval in Macksville.

Harwood captain Ben McMahon was pleased to see Farrell step up for his side yet again.

“Every time he goes in to bat for us, he scores runs,” McMahon said.

“Everyone from the top order did a great job.”

Mark (33) and Nathan Ensbey (43) got into the groove and McMahon (43) added to the score to help Harwood to a commendable 254 off 76 overs to see out day one of the two-day clash.

“It went really well.

“We batted with confidence on a tricky deck to start with and withheld some pretty strong bowling,” ­McMahon said.

McMahon said the opening pairing of Mark and Matt (97 runs) set the tempo before he forged a strong partnership with Nathan to steady the ship.

“We got off to a great start at about 1/100 and then lost two quick wickets but I and Nathan were able to work together to find some stability,” he said.

Two wickets in the opening stages of day two put Valleys on the back foot but McMahon said they were able to dig in and put up a good fight before falling for 188 off 66.3 overs.

“It was good to get a couple of early wickets. 2/8 was a really good start,” he said.

“They found a good partnership through the middle with Brodie (Bartlett, 79) and Aiden (Statham, 42) having a good innings.”

But Harwood’s bowling attack was bolstered by the return of Brandon Honeybrook (2 for 33 off 11), who made his presence felt alongside young star Hayden Ensbey (3 for 32 off 11)

“Hayden and Brandon bowled really well, they made the difference for us out there,” McMahon said.

McMahon said the return of their two star bowlers will put them in good stead for a strong finals push.

“Brandon has been the missing link to the team. It’s great to have him back,” he said.

“We didn't have Luke (Many) there to bowl but once we get him and Harry (Bird) back we’ll be full steam ahead.”