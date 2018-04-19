Menu
INDUSTRY LEADER: John O'Neill will head MNC branch of RDA
Farming experience important to RDA boss

Greg White
by
18th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

NAMBUCCA Valley macadamia grower John O'Neill has been appointed Mid North Coast chair of Regional Development Australia (RDA).

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, John McVeigh, praised the new appointee's leadership skills.

"John's agribusiness experience and demonstrated commitment to his local community makes him the perfect candidate to lead RDA Mid North Coast,” Minister McVeigh said.

"RDA's are key contributors to regional economic development.

"Committees are highly valued facilitators of initiatives that grow local economies, promote opportunities and attract investment.

"In turn this provides confidence to regional areas.”

Following 30 years in law enforcement, Mr O'Neill took up farming and has enjoyed a rewarding transition to rural life.

"I am looking forward to continuing my roll with RDA and helping to enhance economic opportunities across the region,” he said.

RDA Mid North Coast will soon call for expressions of interests in committee positions.

