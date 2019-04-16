Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Food & Entertainment

Iced coffee supplies dry out

16th Apr 2019 8:38 AM

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.

More Stories

drought farmers union food shopping south australia

Top Stories

    Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    premium_icon Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    News The 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man is in intensive care in Newcastle.

    A year of helping lives

    premium_icon A year of helping lives

    News One year of services on the Coffs Coast.

    Campaigning on climate action and social equality

    premium_icon Campaigning on climate action and social equality

    News Greens launch their Federal Election campaign in Cowper

    Student's findings lead her to the USA

    Student's findings lead her to the USA

    Technology Local student's big ambitions.