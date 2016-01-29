Farmers' prize bull struck and killed by lightning

GONE: Tracey and John Munchow's bull Beau, who was struck by lightning and killed on Saturday night.

A FARMING couple's prize bull has been struck and killed by lightning on a property outside Cecil Plains.

Tracey and John Munchow were home at their Dunmore property Oak Park on Saturday night, watching an electrical storm as it passed overhead.

"There was lots of lightning that night, we sat out the back here and could see it hitting the ground. We didn't believe any of our animals would suffer from it," Mrs Munchow recalled.

But Beau, the Munchow's prize Santa Gertrudis bull purchased at the Spring Santa Sale 2017 in Toowoomba from Rosevale Stud, perished in the storm.

The Munchows were driving around their 1700 hectare property on Monday, checking on cattle, when they found the unfortunate beast at the foot of a decimated ironbark.

"We found him under a tree and we just went - oh no. There's six other trees around, and the lightning happened to hit the one he was under and he was dead at the base of it and the tree was shattered and there were splinters everywhere," Mrs Munchow said.

"That was the end of our poor Beau."

Mrs Munchow said she had never seen anything like it.

"I've read about it, but I've never actually known anyone who has actually gone through it," she said.

"There's 4000 acres here and the only tree he was standing under got hit. Go figure."

The couple returned to Mr Munchow's family grain and cattle property two years ago, only to be hit by the drought.

Now they've lost their prize bull.

"It's definitely a setback because all our cows are calving and now we've only got one bull - and one bull will not do all the cow's we've got. It's really devastating."