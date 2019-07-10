Farmers freed to tackle feral deer problem

WHEN you think of deer, you probably picture the adorable face from the childhood movie Bambi but to a lot of farmers in NSW, they can be a serious problem.

Currently in plague portion in the state, deer cause problems for farmers by eating their crops.

This week, the Invasive Species Council backed moves by the NSW Government to allow gun licence owners to shoot feral deer on private property.

"Feral deer are now in plague numbers throughout most of NSW and are causing massive damage to the environment, our farmers and they are even endangering the lives of motorists,” Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox said.

"The Invasive Species Council backs any moves that will cut red tape for farmers and landholders by allowing them to bring in shooters to control feral deer on their property if they have a gun licence.

Mr Cox said currently farmers and landholders need a special game hunting licence to shoot deer in NSW, but if they wanted to control other feral animals such as rabbits, foxes, feral goats and pigs all they need is a gun licence.

"It's time to bring the control of feral deer, now in plague-proportions in NSW, into line with other damaging feral animals.

"We believe the NSW agriculture minister Adam Marshall has the power to cut red tape for farmers by using the Biosecurity Act to remove the requirement for a game licence. We would back moves by the minister to do this."

The area covered by feral deer in NSW more than doubled in size between 2009 and 2016.

Changes allowing anyone with a gun licence to shoot feral deer on private property would help farmers protect their land and crops.

The changes would not allow gun licence holders to shoot feral deer in national parks and they would need the permission of landholders to shoot deer on private land.

The move would help control local populations of feral deer.