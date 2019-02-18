Farmers back Woolworths action

SPILT MILK: Dairy farmer Ian Brown has not made a profit since the start of the year and hasn't seen any increase in milk prices despite a levy introduced by Coles and Woolworths.

SPILT MILK: Dairy farmer Ian Brown has not made a profit since the start of the year and hasn't seen any increase in milk prices despite a levy introduced by Coles and Woolworths. Marian Faa

DAIRY farmers on the North Coast and the NSW Farmers' Association are delighted with Woolworths' announcement today to permanently stop the sale of $1 a litre milk.

Woolworths stated it would be ceasing the sale of $1 a litre milk and that the additional money would flow back directly to farmers.

"Today is a huge win for dairy farmers," said NSW Farmers' Dairy Committee chair Erika Chesworth.

"We and all dairy farmers have been fighting for this result since $1 a litre milk was introduced in 2011.

"Woolworths have shown real leadership with their decision to end the sale of $1 a litre milk. This is a lesson for every other retailer in the country. Woolworths have done this the right way. They engaged with dairy farmers when we raised our concerns. This decision shows that they have listened and taken decisive action.

"It will make a substantial and real difference to dairy farmers who supply Woolworths milk across Australia.

"Most importantly, Woolworths have ensured that farmers will receive the additional money."

Ms Chesworth said the situation facing dairy farmers is critical.

"We have endured years of low profitability and our costs of production have skyrocketed due to the ongoing drought."

"Milk production has plummeted 11 per cent over the last 12 months in NSW.

"We have always said that this environment requires long-term thinking and permanent solutions. Woolworths has demonstrated this today.

"The decision today recognises the value of our fresh milk product and helps promote a sustainable dairy industry...

"The next step is simple. The Australian public can show their support for farmers by shopping at Woolworths.

"The public can be completely confident that the additional money is flowing back to dairy farmers.

"Woolworths have proven that the funds collected under this system ends up with dairy farmers through the drought levy."

NSW Farmers' calls on Coles and Aldi to follow Woolworths lead and cease sale of $1 a litre milk.

"They must to act now to ensure that this move is permanent."