Farmers advised to make water supply plans as dry, hot conditions are expected to continue.

FARMERS in coastal regions are urged to make plans to secure water supplies in the face of continuing hot, dry conditions and lower than average forecast summer rainfall.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Manager Intensive Livestock Systems Alex Russell said this is especially important for those managing livestock with high water requirements and limited options to destock, such as dairy, pig and poultry

producers.

“Hot, dry conditions are seeing on farm storages, rivers and streams drying up faster than anticipated, so water supply and water quality need to be monitored continuously,” he said.

“Town water supplies are under significant pressure, with a number of coastal towns on level four restrictions, and town water supply restrictions and the drying of dams and streams are likely to escalate over summer.

“Producers need to be aware of this and account for it in their planning for summer.”

Mr Russell advised –

– Farmers and landholders who are reliant on town water supplies, or who would normally consider town supplies an option, to check with their local water utility to discuss their circumstances and options, as well as any supply restrictions.

– Farmers whose plans involve carting water to contact water carters to understand waiting times and delivery capacity.

– Farmers considering new bores to contact WaterNSW and drilling contractors to understand the process and time frames for approval, as well as the waiting time for drilling contractors.

“The unprecedented scale of the drought and current bush fire situation, the high number of affected landholders, and the challenge in sourcing transportation and services over the holiday break mean people should act now,” Mr Russell said.

Landholders affected by bush fires can call the Agriculture and Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647 to discuss their emergency fodder and water needs.

For more information, visit the Drought Hub on droughthub.nsw.gov.au