Menu
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands in a paddock near the site of a tractor roll over that has injured a Clarenza farmer.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands in a paddock near the site of a tractor roll over that has injured a Clarenza farmer.
News

Man suffers serious leg injuries in farm accident

Tim Howard
by
25th Feb 2018 2:28 PM | Updated: 9:53 PM

A CLARENZA man was flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital after paramedics freed him from a tractor which had rolled onto him.

Emergency services including police, ambulance, and Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the scene at about 2pm Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics said the tractor had caused serious injuries to the man's legs.

Grafton Ambulance station officer Tim Bestwick said paramedics treated and stabilised the man prior to meeting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter personnel who prepared him for the flight to Coffs Harbour.

The helicopter was able to land in a paddock next to where the incident occured, and transported the man to Coffs Harbour in what they reported as a stable condition.

clarenza paramedics tractor rollover westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner
Urunga lagoon redevelopment one step closer

Urunga lagoon redevelopment one step closer

News With the first phase of the Urunga Foreshores project funded planning is already underway to seek financial support to renovate the much loved swimming lagoon

  • 26th Feb 2018 10:00 AM
New independence rules benefit regional students

New independence rules benefit regional students

News Rule changes make it easier for regional students to access payments

Jobs on the Coffs Coast

Jobs on the Coffs Coast

News Looking for work on the Coffs Coast?

FFA CUP: False start for newlook Bobcats

FFA CUP: False start for newlook Bobcats

News Maclean turns attention to season opener after bowing out of FFA Cup

Local Partners