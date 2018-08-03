Menu
Authorities have been urged to act on a new fence that's been erected over the Bellinger River.
Authorities have been urged to act on a new fence that's been erected over the Bellinger River.
Farmer calls on authorities to act on fence over river

3rd Aug 2018 6:00 PM
A BELLINGEN property owner could find themselves in hot water with authorities after erecting a barbed wire and electric fence over the Bellinger River.

Neighbouring farmers Warren and Julie Weick are so concerned about the public safety danger to river users they have contacted authorities and local media calling on immediate action, after their own calls on the property owner to pull down the fence apparently fell on deaf ears.

"Somebody could be killed by the fence, there's a hot wire and strands of barbed wire running right across the Bellinger River," Warren, a fourth generation Bellinger River farmer, told The Advocate.

The fence is located about 5km upstream from Bellingen. 

Pictures of the controversial fence that's been erected over the Bellinger River.
Pictures of the controversial fence that's been erected over the Bellinger River.

"No one owns the river, you can't just string up a fence over the public waterway like that, that section of river is extremely popular with people.

The matter has been brought to the attention of NSW Department of Primary Industries, Local Land Services, Bellingen Shire Council and NSW Police.

"As fishermen use the river also people are always canoeing down the river, it poses a real risk to river users, fishermen and wildlife as this fence is two strand electric and one strand barb wire high tensile," Warren said.

"There has never been a fence across the river, the person or persons who erected this fence have done so without authorisation and they do not even own the land the fence is erected on.

"What is the purpose of this fence, as this is totally dangerous."　

It is understood the fence has been erected to allow cattle to graze into the river, however Warren is not so sure.

The Advocate's attempts to contact the property owner in question have not yet offered an answer.

