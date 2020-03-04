Farmer allegedly fired backpacker after she refused oral sex

A 50-year-old farmer is on trial for the alleged rape of a British backpacker.

A SOUTH Burnett farmer allegedly fired a British backpacker working on his property after she refused to perform oral sex on him, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old farmer is charged with the alleged 2017 rape and sexual assault of the tourist who had worked on his property as part of a government scheme to extend her Australian visa.

During a committal hearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, two female witnesses claimed the farmer had also sexually harassed them during their time working on the farm.

A friend of the alleged rape victim gave evidence the British traveller had cried when she told her about an incident with the farmer in early 2017.

"She told me that she was forced to perform oral sex on the man," she said.

"(She said) he asked me to do it again and I told him no and that's when he fired me."

Another woman who worked at the farm in 2014 told the court she had felt pressured by the farmer to drink alcohol during her time at the property.

"I think he wanted me to drink to let loose and I felt pressured because he was my employer and he wanted me to do something I didn't feel comfortable with…," she said.

The woman said on one occasion, she was in a supermarket with the farmer when he touched her backside.

"He put his right hand on the lower back part of my body, not my back, more in the crevasse of my buttocks," she said.

"It was an unwanted physical touch.

"I just moved away from him."

The woman said she had gone to the farm to make money and had been made to feel uncomfortable by the farmer.

"This man came onto me," she said.

"He made me feel uncomfortable … I was sexually harassed."

Another woman broke down while giving evidence, saying the farmer had touched her breasts in a paddock.

When questioned why she hadn't told police about the incident before yesterday's hearing she said she felt embarrassed.

"It's the only thing he did to me he touched my breasts and I felt ashamed about it and I didn't tell (the police)," she told the court.

"We were out in the field … I was under he influence of alcohol and I kind of felt forced to do it."

"My first impression of (the farmer) was he was such a kind man but once we stayed there a bit longer I kind of felt that he wanted things a certain way and he was very strict and he could get mad easily and I think because we were out there in the middle of nowhere I think I was just afraid that he was going to get mad I think I really don't know. He kind of scared me a little bit."

The man is yet to enter a plea and the hearing continues.