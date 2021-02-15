Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
News

Farm worker dies in explosion

by Anton Nilsson
15th Feb 2021 4:36 PM

A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.

"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.

People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Farm worker dies in explosion

editors picks farming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dumped dachshunds and random breath testing: 80s flashback

        Premium Content Dumped dachshunds and random breath testing: 80s flashback

        Community Our flashback from the Coffs Coast Advocate archives had readers guessing.

        ROADS: Labor raises spectre of regional job losses

        Premium Content ROADS: Labor raises spectre of regional job losses

        News Flagship election promise seen as boon for councils but silence on endgame has...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 15, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 15, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community