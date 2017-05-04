21°
Farewell Mangrove Jacks

Wendy Andrews | 4th May 2017 12:46 PM
WINNING COMBO: Father and daughter, Phil and Alex from Mangrove Jacks Cafe.
WINNING COMBO: Father and daughter, Phil and Alex from Mangrove Jacks Cafe. Rachel Vercoe

FOR 12 years Phil Studley has had "one of the best offices on the Coffs Coast” but he's about to close the doors at Mangrove Jacks and on that chapter of his life.

A popular spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner with locals and out-of-towners, Mangrove Jacks opened 17 years ago and quickly became part of the local coffee culture.

The timber deck overlooking Coffs Creek has been the setting for many a business deal, romantic rendezvous, family gathering and also a favoured spot for local women who love to lunch.

"It's been a good run. I'll miss it but it's time to move on,” Phil said.

"I've had the best office on the Coffs Coast for 12 years and met some great people.”

The hospitality at Mangrove Jacks has been as much a drawcard for customers as the views and the food. Quick with a smile, Phil genuinely loves people and having a chat and a laugh. He's a self-taught businessman who enjoys working front of house.

In the background, his wife Julie, has always been the "woman working behind the man”. Her health has taken a hit and she has been forced to slow down so the couple has decided to make a lifestyle change and close the business.

"Julie has had a rough trot with her health, she's been in and out of specialists' offices for about four years,” Phil said.

Diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, Julie battles fatigue among other problems and being allergic to all sulphur-based drugs often used to alleviate symptoms of the syndrome has compounded the problem.

Phil and Julie's daughter, Alex has also been a big part of the family-run business. There is an ease of rapport between father and daughter which reflects their closeness and shared sense of humour.

"He is excellent to work for. I couldn't ask for a better boss,” Alex said.

"I've been part of this business since I was a kid. I spent my school holidays working here, and whenever I was sick, a day off school meant a day in here. I loved that.”

Just as Alex has grown up in the business, many customers have been there since the beginning.

"We've got people who come in every day,” Phil said.

"We've seen a lot in the past 12 years. From weddings to wakes, proposals and divorce parties, it's been fun to have been a part of people's celebrations. There are also quite a few business people who take advantage of the free wi-fi and beautiful scenery and have made this a part-time office.”

Setting himself a new challenge, Phil is embarking on another venture, a complete change from the hospitality industry.

"I can't say too much about it right now but it involves working with hybrid wind-solar solutions to power commercial lighting. It's very exciting and I can't wait to get started.”

In typical Phil style, he's going out with a bang. There will be a party at Mangrove Jacks on May 26 at 7pm with finger food and a DJ. Tickets are $30 and available at www.sticky tickets.com.au all welcome.

