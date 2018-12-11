Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Far North Queensland hotels fail statewide pool safety audit.
Far North Queensland hotels fail statewide pool safety audit.
News

FNQ hotel pools fail safety audit

by Chris Calcino
11th Dec 2018 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM operators in Cairns and Weipa are among 20 hotels, motels and resorts facing potential legal action after failing a statewide audit of swimming pool safety.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission discovered dozens of operators with unregistered pools or pools lacking safety certificates.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett (above) said no accommodation type was off limits, with the investigation covering everything from budget backpacker hostels to five-star resorts.

"With the busy holiday season upon us, families deserve to feel safe no matter where they choose to stay," Mr Bassett said.

"Pleasingly, 400 operators passed the audit, however more than 80 operators were sent a warning letter.

"Unfortunately, 20 operators failed to comply and were referred to local government for appropriate enforcement action, including properties in Weipa, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton, Roma, and on the Gold Coast."

More Stories

editors picks fnq pool safety safety audit swimming pools

Top Stories

    Coffs tradies score win from $17.6m in new home approvals

    premium_icon Coffs tradies score win from $17.6m in new home approvals

    Property TRADIES in Coffs Harbour will benefit from the latest batch of building approvals with $17.6 million in new homes given the go-ahead by the council.

    Purton makes history with stunning Hong Kong double

    premium_icon Purton makes history with stunning Hong Kong double

    News Trevor Hardy was able to watch his former pupil from the stand.

    Pacific Highway reopens after double fatality

    Pacific Highway reopens after double fatality

    Breaking Police confirm two dead and one injured in single-vehicle crash

    Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    premium_icon Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    Crime Possible shooting happened before car left the Pacific Highway

    Local Partners