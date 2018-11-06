Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspicious fire destroys $400,000 house

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE that has destroyed a house worth $400,000 in Cape York is being treated as suspicious.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were alerted to the blaze on Twal Street, Napranum by police at 2.30pm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it's understood the Mission River house has been completely destroyed.

A police spokesman confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

It's understood police have taken a man into custody.

arson cape york fire suspicious

Top Stories

    Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    premium_icon Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    News PAUL Lambert was a serial stalker who charmed women on dating sites like Tinder. His trail of terror ended when he lunged at police with a knife.

    Council changes date of Australia Day ceremony

    premium_icon Council changes date of Australia Day ceremony

    News Another NSW council makes controversial move.

    • 6th Nov 2018 8:30 AM
    The sound of war no more

    The sound of war no more

    News Pipers commemorate the Centenary of the Armistice.

    • 6th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Local Partners