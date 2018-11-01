Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Breaking

Search for missing Port Douglas woman

1st Nov 2018 8:19 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.

Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.

Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.

editors picks madeleine daly missing woman port douglas

Top Stories

    Hospital team tickled pink

    premium_icon Hospital team tickled pink

    News HELEN Mears is a valuable asset to the local hospital, working tirelessly helping patients and staff.

    • 1st Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Man charged with murder over shooting death

    Man charged with murder over shooting death

    Crime A 43-year-old man will appear in court today charged with murder.

    • 1st Nov 2018 8:30 AM
    Toormina High School evacuated

    Toormina High School evacuated

    Breaking Authorities are in attendance.

    • 1st Nov 2018 9:02 AM
    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Property 22 lots sold in Lennox Head auction

    Local Partners