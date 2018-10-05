Fantastic film franchise takes a wicked turn

William Nadylam, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

William Nadylam, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jaap Buitendijk

IT IS about to get a whole lot darker in the wizarding world.

Where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (FBAWTFT) was a light-hearted introduction to how the wizarding world exists in the Unites States (and distinctly minus the infamous Harry Potter name), you can expect a much darker turn when the Crimes of Grindelwald hits cinemas next month.

The first film set in the universe created by J.K Rowling but not directly linked to the best-selling novels and smash hit films that informed an entire generation of muggles, FBAWTFT ended with the shock unveiling of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

First, we met Newt Scamander, a British magizoologist who has travelled to New York en route to Arizona. The introverted, socially awkward, clumsy magician portrayed by Eddie Redmayne - and the troublesome briefcase we learned contains an array of magical creatures big and small - instantly wreaks havoc.

Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jaap Buitendijk

Newt soon meets Jacob Kowalski, a down-on-his-luck aspiring baker who is trying to get aloan for a new business. Jacob (Dan Fogler) is accidentally introduced to the world of magic, and it is through his eyes and experiences we learn about this brave new world.

Fogler, who will reprise his role, said that introduction takes a much darker turn.

"I think it's kind of a balance, it gets more complex," Fogler said.

"In the first one you're really just being introduced to a lot of the characters, but in this one a lot of the familiar characters are back, there's an introduction of new characters, and things are getting more complex and darker.

"The relationships are being strained more in this one."

Crimes of Grindelwald picks up several months after the first film, and Fogler said the characters were trying to "get the band back together" while on the run in France.

While the relationships between "the good guys" will experience some hardship, there's much deeper, darker forces at bay.

In the first film, Grindelwald had disguised himself as Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), the Director of Magical Security for MACUSA and the man who accused Newt as working with the fugitive wizard. The ruse was up when he was trapped by one of Scamander's beasts.

Johnny Depp and Poppy Corby-Tuech in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jaap Buitendijk

One of the last scenes showed Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) had escaped, and the newly-released trailer for Crimes of Grindelwald shows he is running wild.

Any doubt about the tone of the sequel to a film that grossed more than $800 million at the global box office is expelled about 45 seconds into the newly-released trailer when Depp's Grindelwald threatens someone to join him "or die".

Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) are all slated to return in the Crimes of Grindelwald, but the film will also feature two major additions.

Callum Turner will play the biggest role of his young career as Newt's brother Theseus, and Jude Law play a much younger Albus Dumbledore, who we know as Hogwarts' headmaster in the original Harry Potter series.

Jude Law as Dumbledore in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Supplied

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in cinemas on November 15.