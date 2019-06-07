Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylor Swift’s new merch features a typo. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift’s new merch features a typo. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Celebrity

Swift mocked for embarrassing typo

by Elana Fishman
7th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

Hey kids, spelling is fun - but it's not always easy.

A number of Taylor Swift fans recently noticed an amusing typo in the lyrics printed on their merchandise from the pop star thanks to a misplaced apostrophe.

Instead of reading "You're the only one of you / baby that's the fun of you" - a line from the 29-year-old's new single ME! - a long-sleeved shirt from the merch line actually states "Your'e the only one of you".

The typo is particularly embarrassing because the same song contains the lyrics: "Hey, kids! / Spelling is fun!"

After one fan tweeted an image of the top expressing her shock, her post swiftly went viral, with other fans chiming in to share whether or not they received the same misspelled version of the piece.

"Omg wait I have this at home I'm checking my closet as soon as I'm off work," one tweeted.

Added another, "Mine is spelled right but now I'm paranoid and checking ALL of my merch for typos!!"

A third Swiftie lamented, "My merch doesn't have a typo i feel left out".

 

Taylor Swift performs onstage at 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Taylor Swift performs onstage at 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

 

Some fans even speculated the misspelled merch might offer some sort of hint about Swift's upcoming seventh album. "What if it's an Easter egg?" one suggested, referring to the singer's famous fondness for dropping clues in her lyrics, music videos and outfits.

"A typo isn't a cute Easter egg," another replied.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

celebrity music taylor swift

Top Stories

    War veteran honoured

    War veteran honoured

    Video Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh's speech on Ross Kingston in State Parliament.

    • 7th Jun 2019 10:12 AM
    Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes

    premium_icon Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes

    News It comes after repeated freedom of information requests were denied.

    No excuse to not register your pet

    premium_icon No excuse to not register your pet

    News Pet registration has been made easier.

    Greens tackle Corindi's youth controversy

    premium_icon Greens tackle Corindi's youth controversy

    News Greens MP heads to Corindi to discuss controversial youth program