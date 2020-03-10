Fans’ fury as Corey doco site ‘hacked’

The website containing Corey Feldman's explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys has crashed on the day of its long-awaited premiere - with Feldman claiming he's been "hacked".

Former child star Corey Feldman promised to reveal the name of the high-profile Hollywood figure who allegedly sexually abused him in the 80s today, but his website has returned an error for viewers who had paid for access.

An hour after it was supposed to air, a message on the site read: "Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!"

The 48-year-old actor, who rose to fame alongside the late Corey Haim in several films they starred in together as kids, said he would be naming six people who allegedly molested him while working on the set of a number of films, including one name "everybody on the planet knows".

Flocking to Twitter, viewers grew increasingly frustrated over the crash, demanding a solution from the star himself, who tweeted "IT'S TIME!" when the premiere was supposed to begin.

ITS TIME! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Mine also says forbidden 😕 — Mariahla Dominique (@miwuvsfoodcx) March 10, 2020

Feldman later followed up with a tweet saying the film would actually start 15 minutes late "due to 2 the website crashing", and insisted the glitch was "actually a good thing". But the stream still remains unavailable.

THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAYTUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

One follower who tweeted from the live premiere even said the screening was delayed.

At the #mytruthdoc premiere, @Corey_Feldman thanked the audience for coming out despite the coronavirus. Screening delayed due to technical difficulties with the website. pic.twitter.com/CScAO6PCsX — Ashley Hume (@AshleyHume) March 10, 2020

And another since-deleted tweet said: "At the premiere of Corey Feldman's new documentary and he just called for the lights to be turned on after 15 minutes."

Feldman then appeared on stage telling fans his tech team confirmed they had been "attacked".

@Corey_Feldman has just been told by his technology team the screening has been hacked: “we are seeing an attack”, to which Corey responded “this is crazy” #coreyfeldman #mytruthdocumentary pic.twitter.com/WZMGH3aHge — Jonathon Moran (@jmoconfidential) March 10, 2020

Ahead of the documentary's anticipated release, Feldman said he was "scared" about naming the well-known figure.

"The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I'm most scared about - it's going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again," he recently told NBC4 California.

"We (Haim and I) had both been molested as children.

"He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested.

"I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences."

Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood called (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. Picture: Supplied

Last week, Feldman also claimed he'd been targeted at his home, in threats he linked with an alleged stabbing with a syringe in 2017, according to TMZ.

He also claimed a truck once tried to run him over, believing the attacks were all in relation to the tell-all documentary.

The actor has previously detailed the alleged abuse he suffered while working as a child star in 1980s teen movies including Stand By Me, The Goonies and The Lost Boys.

In several interviews, he has spoken of the "dangerous" dark underbelly of Hollywood, which he says has been permeated at all levels by paedophilia, often referring to a "Hollywood paedophile ring".

Corey Feldman said he believes he’s been ‘attacked’ over the release of the explosive film. Picture: Per Lind

In his autobiography Coreyography: A Memoir, Feldman revealed shocking accounts of his own abuse and Haim's, but says he was forced by his publishers to conceal the name of his attackers.

In a 2017 appearance on The Dr Oz Show, he did utter one name, claiming that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s, which Grissom denied.

Feldman also said that he had been molested by former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss.

Weiss has not commented on allegations by Feldman.

Around his same time, Feldman also claimed in multiple interviews and on social media that he had reported members of a supposed Hollywood paedophile ring back in 1993 to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police denied this claim.

Police denied Corey Feldman (right), had reported the alleged abuse. Pictured here with Corey Haim in the 1980s. Picture: Getty Images

Feldman has long blamed the media and police for his close friend Haim's death, saying that the refusal of these two groups to out his friend's abusers resulted in his battles with drugs and alcohol that led to his death.

Haim was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, with leading roles in films including Lucas, Watchers and the Oscar-nominated Murphy's Romance alongside Sally Field and James Garner.

The boys first worked together on the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, and paired up again in the films License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

Over the years, Haim dated Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert, Holly Fields and even Victoria Beckham at one point.

Haim dated a string of famous women before he died in 2010. Picture: WireImage

Feldman and Haim had a chance to share the screen for the last time in 2007 with their reality show The Two Coreys, which was cancelled after two seasons.

Haim died as a result of drug-induced pneumonia in 2010.

Not only is it not working, the timer keeps resetting to 30 seconds — Darling_Nikki_Jo (@Jo_BunnyXo) March 10, 2020

It isn't working!



Was this a scam all along??? — SFTelco (@SFTelco) March 10, 2020