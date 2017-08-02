Fancy a flutter?

CUP Day is not just about fashion, fun and sipping champers in marquees, there is also some excellent horse racing. If you're not a regular punter, this basic betting lingo should get you over the line.

What is a "win” bet?

A win bet pays when your chosen horse finishes first in a race

What is a "place” bet?

A place bet requires your horse to finish first, second or third in a race

What is an "each way” bet?

Each way betting is a combination of win and place bets. If your horse finishes first you collect both the win and place dividends. If your horse finishes in second or third place, you still collect the place dividend.

What kind of bet is a "double”?

This requires you to select the winners of two nominated races. Each of the two double races is known as a leg. Double bets must be placed before the commencement of the first leg.

What does "trifecta” refer to?

To win a trifecta bet you need to have correctly selected the horses that finish in first, second and third place in a race.

What is a "standard quinella”?

This is when you correctly select the horses that finish in first and second place (in either order).

What is a "quaddie”?

A quaddie is selection of the winner in four successive races

The Coffs Harbour Racing Club advocates responsible gambling practices.

Free and confidential gambling help: 1800 858 858