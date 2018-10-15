Menu
FANCY DRESS: Bring your wig and broom for a fun night out.
Entertainment

Fancy a cheap night out at the theatre?

15th Oct 2018 5:06 PM

GET your fancy dress on and head to the Jetty Memorial Theatre on Thursday night.

If you're dressed up in Terry Pratchett-themed costume Thursday night your ticket to the CHATS production of Lords and Ladies will be just $20.

What's Pratchett-themed costume? That's easy.

Think wizards and witches, trolls and elves, throw in a monkey and a dwarf and you've got the cast of Lords and Ladies.

The play Lords and Ladies features the themes of good and evil and weaves in a few cheeky references to Shakespeare's classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

A talented local cast, under the direction of Beckley Vincent, is having a ball in full theatrical costumes bringing this enchanting story to life.

Join in the fun, get dressed up, throw on a witch's wig or a wizard's hat and get your "cheapie” seat for this local production.

Jetty Memorial Theatre $20 night is Wednesday and $20 Fancy Dress Thursday. Back to normal prices for the final shows, Friday 8pm, Saturday 2pm and 8pm.

Tickets at box office, at door on the night or Jetty Theatre website.

Coffs Coast Advocate

