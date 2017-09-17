Famous grand final boots going for the right Price

Parramatta legend Ray Price is donating his boots from the 1986 grand final win over Canterbury to the Sawtell Panthers to auction off at the club's upcoming presentation night.

This Adidas kangaroo leather boots remain in original post game day condition.

They still have mud on the studs from that glorious day at the Sydney Cricket Ground which saw the Eels down the Canterbury Bulldogs 4-2 in the perfect send off for Price and fellow great of the game Mick Cronin.

'Mr Perpetual Motion' finished as one of the game's champions on that day renowned for his hard, intimidating style of play at lock.

The Sawtell Panthers will auction off the boots at the club's presentation night on Saturday, September 30.