Famous daredevils are on their way back to Coffs

COMING BACK: A Crusty Demon practises a stunt during their last trip to Australia.

MOTORSPORT: One of the most well known groups of thrill seekers in the world are returning to Coffs Harbour this year.

Coming to Australia with what they are calling their 'biggest tour yet', the Crusty Demons are set to leave locals holding their breath during their 'Rise of the Demons' world tour.

Their national tour is set to kick off this August, with pre-sale ticket registration already open and the pre-sale to be held this Wednesday and Thursday.

Remaining tickets will be released to the public on Friday.

The Crusty Demons began in 1994 and consisted of freestyle motorcyclists from the U.S, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Together the group have set 11 world records during this time.

Original members Seth Enslow and James 'Bubba' Chiasson were last in Coffs Harbour in 2011 to meet some fans.

The group have promised to return with some of Australia's favourite riders, as well as bring back some founding members of the group.

The Crusty Demons show will feature dirtbikes, new tricks, the Crusty babes and carnage, with the group intent on raising the bar once more in the world of action sports.

Coffs Harbour is the second stop on the tour, with the Crusty Demons scheduled to perform on August 17.

As well as the major cities, other regional centres to score a show include Townsville, Alice Springs and Wagga Wagga.

Visit crusty.com to purchase your tickets.