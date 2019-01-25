Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: William in happier times.
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: William in happier times. Contributed
News

Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

Emma Reid
by
25th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs and doctors' hold grave concerns.

 

HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs.
HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs. Contributed

On January 11, the almost-one-year was struggling to breathe when his parents Joe Wheeler and Lauren Baldwin rushed him to Bundaberg Hospital.

At first doctors thought he may have had asthma - but on closer inspection they realised it was something more sinister.

Scans revealed a 7cm tumour wrapped around his organs and the main artery to his heart.

 

HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs.
HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs. Contributed

Immediately he was flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital.

It was touch-and-go as William almost lost his fight for life while in the oncology ward and was rushed to intensive care.

His parents are clinging to hope their third son will keep fighting and doctors will be able to treat the tumour.

 

William and his brothers Ryan and Sam Wheeler.
William and his brothers Ryan and Sam Wheeler. Contributed

From a bedside vigil, his mum said he was stabilised with enough drugs to knock out two adults.

She remained positive and said it was a shock that her otherwise healthy baby now had stage four, high risk neuroblastoma cancer.

Ms Baldwin said at this stage doctors weren't sure how to treat the cancer as William was high risk because of the tumour's size and position.

 

HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs.
HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs. Contributed

"William is strong and he is doing his best," his mum said.

"He has had five surgeries in the last two weeks."

Taking strength from her son, Ms Baldwin wanted to spread the word about how easy it was for a family's world to fall apart from cancer.

This week she should be at home with her partner getting her eldest son Ryan ready for his first day of Prep, instead she holds on to William's hand in hope of a miracle.

"We all just thought it was asthma - but it turned out to be something no parent would ever dream of," she said.

"I won't lie, it is quite traumatising.

"Joe and I know we will be separated now for the long haul as William is expected to remain in hospital for about a year. It seems silly, but it's the small things that kill me.

"I won't be home to make Ryan's lunch for his first day and he went to get his hair cut for school and I wasn't there."

 

HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs.
HOLDING ON: Two weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital. A large tumour is wrapped around his vital organs. Contributed

Bring separated has taken a toll on the family and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support them.

"We don't really have a strong family network around us and Joe is in Bundy with the two boys and I am here with William," Ms Baldwin said.

The GoFundMe was set up last week and gained momentum after the word was spread around by famous Instragramer Revvie Jane.

With more than 181K followers, donations started to flow.

"I don't actually know Revvie, but a Gladstone friend told the mummy blogger about William," she said.

"We are overwhelmed by the support. Now we just cling to hope."

They family will need as much help as they can get.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by going to www.gofundme.com/gesmd-baby-william.

More Stories

baby blogger bundaberg editors picks health tumour
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    News TO celebrate all things Australia, The Chronicle has put together 31 questions to test your Aussie knowledge. How well do you rank in all things Australiana?

    • 25th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
    Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    premium_icon Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    News A 42-year-old man allegedly stole massive sums from super funds.

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    News Do you know where your local traffic cameras are?

    Man banned from local beaches after exposing himself

    premium_icon Man banned from local beaches after exposing himself

    News The man, 36, has pleaded not guilty to obscene exposure.