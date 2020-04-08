Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
News

Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

by Greg Stolz
8th Apr 2020 7:05 AM

AUSTRALIA'S second-busiest beach, Surfers Paradise, is eerily deserted this morning after it's midnight closure.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches were ordered shut by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to help deter crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Surfers Paradise beach is normally teeming with early morning walkers, joggers, swimmers and surfers but is largely empty.

An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz

Sections of the beach near Cavill Ave are taped off and 'beach closed' signs have been erected.

A few people trying to walk along the beach are being warned off by lifesavers.

Mayor Tate has also ordered the closure of almost 6000 beachside carparks from The Spit to Coolangatta to deter beachgoers ahead of Easter.

Surfers is the second busiest beach after iconic Bondi, which has also been closed.

Originally published as Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beach closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks social distancing surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn holidayers will cop fines this Easter

        premium_icon Police warn holidayers will cop fines this Easter

        News Easter 2020 is one year tourists will not be welcome in coastal towns across the Mid North Coast.

        Classrooms in the home and what's to come

        premium_icon Classrooms in the home and what's to come

        Community A wrap on the school situation leading into the Easter holidays.

        Covid-19 pushing homeless further to the fringes

        premium_icon Covid-19 pushing homeless further to the fringes

        News Covid-19 is pushing the homeless further to the fringes.

        Covid-19 crackdown at Coffs Harbour tip

        premium_icon Covid-19 crackdown at Coffs Harbour tip

        News There will be changes at Englands Road Waste Management facility.