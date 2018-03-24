Menu
HIGH RISE: Land Rover's Twin Terrapod Interactive team will visit the 2018 Coffs Harbour Show.
News

Famous 4WD to celebrate birthday at Coffs show

Greg White
by
24th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

TO CELEBRATE the 70th anniversary of Land Rover, the company will participate in the Coffs Harbour Show on April 27-28.

The Land Rover Australia Experience team will launch a Twin Terrapod display to highlight the amazing capabilities of the latest range of these world-famous vehicles.

Designed by Rover engineer Maurice Wilks and his bother Spencer on a farm in Anglesey, the first four-wheel-drive model was launched in 1948.

It was heavily influenced by the Jeep vehicles used by the United States military during the Second World War.

The ubiquitous khaki colour was standard from the beginning as the paint was surplus from the war and no other shades were readily available.

Land Rover quickly became an icon of British motoring and received a Royal Warrant from His Majesty King George VI in 1951.

This year the latest models will be displayed on both show days, including the Discovery Sport, the new Discovery and the latest models of Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar.

The team instructors will take vehicles up a rise to a height of 6.5m after traversing a 45-degree slope and the public is welcome to go along for the ride.

The shows will run continuously in daylight hours from 10am each day.

Coffs Coast Advocate
