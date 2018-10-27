Family's trio of reasons for wanting GBH funding

SIGNATURE OF SUPPORT: Clarenza resident Anne Bishop, the first person to sign the Grafton Base Hospital petition at Farmer Lou's, South Grafton, is pictured with Paul Fellici and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

THE Felici family who own and run Farmer Lou's greengrocery in South Grafton were delighted to join the campaign to fund the $263.8million redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital.

With three members of the family, including eight-week-old Leonardo in hospital recently, the family believe the rebuild cannot come a day too soon.

"Dad's been sitting in hospital at Grafton waiting for an operation in Lismore, my son has been down in Sydney at the children's hospital and mum's been in hospital with a broken arm," he said.

"The stress on the family and the business has been tremendous. We're just so lucky we have such good staff to keep us going."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has raised a petition asking the NSW Government to fund the hospital redevelopment, which is the Northern NSW Local Health District's number one funding priority.

Mr Gulaptis said it was vital the Clarence community supported him in getting his message to the government.

"Other health districts are competing for these funds," he said.

"I need everyone's help to keep this proposal front and centre with the government."