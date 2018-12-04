Family's tribute for son who in death saves three lives

THREE lives have been saved by the selflessness of 21-year-old Jacob Mabb, who died after a motorbike crash in Bali.

The popular rugby union player and surfing coach succumbed to critical injuries he suffered on the way back from Uluwatu last week.

He died about 2pm Monday, but through the donation of his liver and both kidneys, has already saved three lives and there may be other donations made.

Jacob's dad, Steve, said his son had been passionate about organ donation and they were just trying to make the best of a horrible situation.

"He was a ratbag, don't get me wrong, at times, but underneath it there was this real respect for others," Steve said.

"He would go out of his way for others."

FAMILY: From left, Jacob, Steve, Will, Sarah and Julie Mabb. CONTRIBUTED

Jacob had been in an induced coma since the crash in the early hours of last Sunday.

He'd been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He remained in a critical condition with only a slim chance of survival, and Steve and his wife Julie had flown to Bali to be by Jacob's side.

Fundraising efforts pooled together more than $50,000 in only a couple of days, before insurance was confirmed to cover the more than $100,000 required to fly Jacob back to Brisbane.

The LifeFlight jet flew Jacob, Steve and Julie home at low-altitude and they touched down in Brisbane in the early hours of Saturday.

"We were given a very slim chance and we thought it was worth it to take it," Steve said.

ATHLETE: Jacob Mabb looks to off load during a game for University. Patrick Woods

Part of their urgency to get their son home was to increase the chances that his organs could be donated if he passed away.

Steve said they'd been told there were only 100 organ donations each year across the state.

Amazingly, Jacob was able to fight off an infection he picked up in his lungs while in a coma, to enable his other organs to be gifted.

"There's not much upside out of all this," Steve said.

"We've lost our son and we've lost a real good friend as well.

"It's just a tragedy. We're just trying to make the best of a horrible situation."

SMILING: Friends paid tribute to Jacob Mabb, who many said was always smiling. Contributed

Steve said his son had always been a team player and was passionate about environmental issues.

He'd graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast after studying environmental science and after only a year had already progressed into management with his employer.

"It's just daunting to see how many lives he has touched," Steve said.

"He wouldn't be the life of the party but he was probably the one every kid at the party wanted to talk to.

"We're incredibly proud of him, he just attracted people to him."

SHATTERED: From left, Steve, Julie, Sarah and Jacob Mabb. CONTRIBUTED

Steve said funeral details were still being worked through but at this stage it was likely to be late next week and they wanted to give people a chance to say farewell.

Jacob was an A-Grade player with USC Rugby, which took to social media to pay tribute to a mate and tough competitor.

"Jacob is a much loved member of the USC Rugby family," the statement said.

"He will be remembered for his calmness off the field, and his ferocity and passion when on the field.

MATES: Jacob and Steve Mabb. CONTRIBUTED

"Jacob was a fantastic human being, all round good bloke and a role model to many of the younger members of the USC Rugby family.

"USC Rugby is mourning the loss of one of its greats and we know that in times of despair our community will rally together to support one another. RIP Jacob - you will be missed legend."

Jacob's former employer XL Surfing Academy co-owner and former professional surfer Robbie Sherwell said he was "shattered".

"RIP Jacob Mabb you were such an awesome young man," his tribute began.

"He was so loved and respected by so many, I am so shattered, such a lovely young man.

"I am so proud and happy that we got to know you like a son. You are gone now, but we will have you in our hearts forever.

"Love you mate."