Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constance Watcho’s remains were found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Constance Watcho’s remains were found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Crime

Bones in bag: Police want info on boyfriend

by Patrick Billings
13th Nov 2018 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a mother of 10 whose remains were found in a bag at Kangaroo Point have pleaded for the killer to be brought to justice.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Constance Watcho from QLD. Picture: Supplied
National Missing Persons Week 2018: Constance Watcho from QLD. Picture: Supplied

Constance "Connie" Watcho was last seen around November 27 last year.

Her remains were found dumped at the bottom of the Kangaroo Point cliffs in September.

Sister Beryl today said the family, including Connie's 10 children, had been left shattered by her murder.

"We're here today because we want justice for our sister," she said.

"She was a beautiful person she loved life."

Victor, Connie's brother, said his sister was a "free spirit".

Police revealed new details into the killing including that Connie had a boyfriend who she was last seen with when she disappeared.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs called for people with information about their relationship to come forward.

 

A duffle bag found at the crime scene. Picture: Queensland Police
A duffle bag found at the crime scene. Picture: Queensland Police

 

Police released an image of a duffle bag found at the crime scene at Lower River Terrace which they were seeking information about.

Snr Sgt Gibbs said police had made an application for a reward to be posted for information leading to a conviction over Connie's murder.

bones constance watcho kangaroo point killer

Top Stories

    WRC drivers in the trees

    premium_icon WRC drivers in the trees

    Video WRC rally drivers tackle the Tree Tops Adventure Park in Coffs Harbour

    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News The half-day public holiday will be reassessed next year.

    Rally Australia 2018 - winner takes all!

    premium_icon Rally Australia 2018 - winner takes all!

    News WRC's leading drivers go 1, 2, 3 down the slopes of the Big Banana.

    Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

    premium_icon Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

    News Gathering turns to tragedy after verandah falls onto several below.

    Local Partners