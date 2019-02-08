Family's pain as floods prevent baby's funeral

LITTLE ANGEL: After only eight days, Zeva Rosalina Dennis died as a result of complications during her birth, which resulted severe brain damage and organ failure.

LITTLE ANGEL: After only eight days, Zeva Rosalina Dennis died as a result of complications during her birth, which resulted severe brain damage and organ failure. CONTRIBUTED

AFTER only seven days in hospital, doctors knew baby Zeva Dennis was not going to make it.

Following a traumatic delivery in Mackay, Zeva was taken to Townsville Hospital's intensive care unit suffering from severe brain damage and organ failure.

Her parents, Mackay's Matt Dennis and Ana Andrews, were told their week-old baby girl had only days of fight left in her.

Hundreds of kilometres away from family and friends and trapped by rising flood waters, Zeva's parents and siblings, Ronan and Isabella, waited painfully beside Zeva's hospital cot as her condition quickly got worse.

A day after doctors told the family to prepare for the worst, eight-day-old Zeva died close to midnight on February 1.

Trapped in Townsville's floods, Mr Dennis and Ms Andrews began the heart-wrenching job of preparing their daughter's funeral in Mackay.

In their time of crisis, they reached out to their family and friends for help.

Family friend Terri Norris began a raffle to raise money to help the bereaved family. She hoped by helping the family financially, she could alleviate some of their pain.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up on behalf of the family. It has already raised $670, with messages of love and support flowing in.

As flood conditions have alleviated Zeva's family returned to their home, arriving in Mackay on Wednesday, February 6.

Her funeral will be held next week on Monday, February 11.