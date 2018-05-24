Family's heartfelt letter of thanks

TRAGICALLY we lost our father and husband Norm Slater to a cardiac arrest on Monday, April 30.

He collapsed while walking up a street near his home on April 26.

Residents who witnessed his dilemma went to his aid and performed CPR and comforted him until ambulance paramedics arrived.

Regardless of the fact they did not know dad, he was given the best possible assistance.

If ever you needed your faith in human nature restored a selfless act by a stranger for one of your loved ones will do it.

The people who went to Dad's aid Jodie, Ken, Sarah and Justin are true Aussie heroes.

Their kindness, quick thinking and compassion will never be forgotten.

Mark Slater &

the Slater family

Showing new migrants safety rules at the Coffs Harbour Fire Station with Senior Firefighter Officer Dave Valentine and Station Officer Nat La Macchia. Leigh Jensen

Migrants must be suited to the coast

SURELY it would make more sense to specifically select migrants who have lived in small country towns or rural areas, who would be more suitable and willing to relocate to country towns when allowed to settle in Australia.

It is inevitable that migrants who come from overseas cities will want to live in our cities.

Hence, instead of handing out thousands of 457 visas for people to pick fruit to work and live short-term in regional areas, source permanent residents who would offer skills in farming and rural trades, especially for regions with staff shortages.

Ziggy Koenigseder

Reacting in a moment of need

MANY thanks to those who came to the aid of my husband, who had a fall at the Plaza.

Special thanks for the staff at the medical centre for their care.

Roma Higginbottom

The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Melbourne, Monday, February 12, 2018. EDDIE JIM

Who can you really trust in insurance?

MANY will remember the value that mutual societies and co-operatives have been to communities over many, many decades.

What then happened to the original AMP (Mutual) Society - as we knew it?

What happened to the T & G Mutual Society and The National Mutual Life Association?

What happened to building societies?

What happened to the (Mutual) NRMA - as we knew it?

And additionally...what has happened to the once trusted 'integrity of the banks'?

I suspect that very astute 'financial forces' have looked upon the mutual societies and co-operatives and by recommending 'privatisation' and incorporation status, promised their members increased benefits and services.

In some instances, they even offered 'thirty pieces of silver' for the privilege.

Forgive me for suggesting that there may have been other motives.

From my long years of observing, not alone do the benefits decrease, but costs increase?

Membership based organisations may be easily 'milked'?

It's important to remember that a current feature of Australian big business is greed, dishonesty, deceit, 'cunning marketing' and anything that will increase 'growth': but who will benefit?

Credit unions and other co-operatives beware.

You've got what big business want, but without the 'philosophical values'.

And credit unions remember: you are a 'shareholder-member co-operative' - not a bank; and you were established to serve the 'owner-members'.

Perhaps, local co-operatives and mutual societies may once again arise to maximise the good for the many.

Kenneth B Palmer

Coffs Harbour