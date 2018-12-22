Family's heart-wrenching plea to 'give back' beloved friend

Jane Didden was devastated to get a letter saying her beloved cat Princess had been taken, renamed and adopted by a different family in their neighbourhood.

A DEVESTATED Warwick family are appealing for a "Christmas miracle" after receiving a heart-wrenching letter to say their beloved pet had been taken in, given a new name and would not be returned.

Sadness has engulfed Jane Didden's household since their cat 'Princess' suddenly went missing seven weeks ago.

But discovering Princess had been taken by another family and given a new name 'Prancer' was even more shocking than the thought she could have been killed.

"To hear that she was still alive, close by and won't be returned was almost worse than when she initially went missing," Ms Didden said.

After tireless door-knocking, talking to vets and putting up posters in Rose City Shoppingworld, the Warwick family had almost given up hope of seeing their pet again.

But an anonymous letter addressed to Ms Didden appeared in the mail earlier this week.

"It said their daughter had become attached to the cat and they had decided to keep it," she said.

"Whoever wrote the note said they hoped God would forgive them for what they had done."

Jane Didden (back left), Dillon Wylie, Krystal Daves, Benny Sznajder and Lara Didden say getting their cat back would be a Christmas miracle. Marian Faa

Explained in writing, the neighbours heard Ms Didden was searching for Princess and tracked down public Facebook posts to confirm it was definitely her cat.

Reading this, Ms Didden said she felt sick.

"I think I could have cured the drought with the amount of tears that have been spent in this house," Ms Didden said.

Most affected by Princess' absence is Ms Didden's 98-year-old father-in-law Wally, who asks about the cat every day.

"He would sometimes go into his room and she would be sprawled out on his bed and he would sit on his walker so he didn't disturb her, that was the sort of impact that she had," Ms Didden said.

"He just loved her so much, he was almost besotted by her.

"You can see him looking around for her that on its own is heartbreaking. I often have to remove myself and go to my room and have a bit of a cry."

83-year-old Jim Elkins has been deeply upset by the disappearance of a close companion. Marian Faa

Ms Didden said she had gone to the police but there hadn't been any results.

At a loss, she took to social media in the hope of appealing to the person who had taken the cat.

"I can sympathise with what they have done, it is a beautiful animal but that cat has a home and someone is missing it," Ms Didden said.

"I hope to appeal to her sense of doing the right thing. As much as her daughter is attached after six weeks, we have had four-and-a-half years with her and she is big part of our lives."

To have the cat returned before Christmas would be a "miracle", Ms Didden said.

"Christmas to me is just a time of giving and reflection and to have something like that happen would be the best," she said.

"I don't want the people who have the cat to think I am aggressive or forceful.

"I don't want to point fingers or have them charged, I just want the cat back.

"Everyone in the family is of the same feeling. It would just be the best Christmas present ever."