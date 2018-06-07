Family's distress after memorial vandalised

Lucas Craig by the memorial of his sister Colleen at Sawtell.

ALMOST 27 years have passed since the murder of young Colleen Walker and her family have now copped another blow with a memorial in her honour vandalised.

Colleen's sister Muriel has voiced her distress in finding names carved into the timber memorial at Sawtell.

"I need to let this person know how this has made me feel, who ever you are, you have hurt me deeply to know you have disrespected my sisters memory and that you have no regard for Colleen and our family," she said.

Colleen, at only 16 years old, went missing from Bowraville along with two other children between 1990 and 1991. Her body was never found.

Lucas Craig, Colleen's brother said:, "we don't have a grave where we can go and visit, sit and reflect on our time together so this is why this place is very important to us."

"It feels like someone going to somebodies grave and vandalising their headstone.

The site of the memorial, at Mick's Retreat at Sawtell was a special place for the family while growing up.

"We use to come here almost every weekend in the summer, even sometimes after school to go fishing, collect oysters and go swimming because we grew up here," Lucas said.

"It was like our backyard, it meant a lot to us.

"People just don't realise this is something we cherish so much and when people come along and vandalise things, you just feel really upset because it feels like the community doesn't care and they just don't understand how much it hurts us as a family.

"I'd really just like to see people sharing the place together as a community and not vandalising things.

"In response to Muriel's Facebook post, having that side of the community saying how much they'd want to help is very heart warming to know we have the backing of the community."