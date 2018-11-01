Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

BE A TV STAR: Screentime Productions are looking for a 'community minded family leading a sustainable lifestyle in the Nimbin area for the next Wife Swap Australia.

CALLING all conscious and environmentally friendly families of the Nimbin area.

Producers of Wife Swap Australia 2019 are on the hunt for 'a community minded family leading a sustainable lifestyle' in the Nimbin area to star in the show.

Wife swap is the reality TV series that observes how other people live their lives and run their households.

Two families from different geographical and social backgrounds are chosen per episode and the "wife" in the family swaps with the other. The series showcases hot-button issues like politics, classicism, gender and race, with the end-goal of everyone finding common ground.

During each switch, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced, only to later establish their own rules.

The show gets interesting when families clash over household rules and their lifestyle differences become apparent for all involved.

At the end, the two couples meet for the first time, they discuss what they learned from the swap and what changes and new rules will remain once they return home.

Screentime casting producer Rachel Scott said the the show was basically a mum swap for 10 days, with separate bedroom arrangements for mum from the rest of the family.

"The main idea is to give an insight on how modern Australian families live day to day," she said.

"Ideally the family would live in the Nimbin area and have school-aged children. If selected the filming commitment will be 10 days between January and March 2019 at the respective families homes.

Filming takes place in the home towns of the families who are selected for the show.

She said families with one child could apply and families can be nominated.

She said Screentime had intentionally kept the criteria for the family "broad" for the new show.

"The community minded/ sustainable lifestyle leading family can be anything from growing own produce, to zero waste, to heavily involved in local community activity," she said.

"We are looking all across Australia so at this early stage cannot confirm where the other family will be located."

Eligibility Criteria:

Must live in Australia

Children need to be living at home

Everyone in household be willing to be filmed

Available for 10 days over the period from January- March 2019

Same sex couples encouraged to apply

If you anyone would like to receive further info they can contact Ms Scott directly on 02 9934 6915 or email rachel.scott@screentime.com.au.

If you are a family unit (two parents and children) who love an adventure apply before November 30 at: www.wifeswapcasting.com.au