Family touched by cancer: Sarah shares her shave motivation

Sarah O'Connor was motivated to get a team together to shave as her family has been heavily impacted by several cancer diagnosis.

Before Coffs Harbour student Sarah O’Connor was born, three of her uncles died from cancer - two from melanoma and one from leukaemia.

The family tragedy is what motivated the Coffs Harbour High School to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I’d always seen people participate in the World’s Greatest Shave and been so admirable of their courage.”



Now she is encouraging others to take part.

She was one of a small number of students who took the bold move, along with teacher Kyle McDonald.

All together the team managed to raise an incredible $4,034 to support the Leukaemia Foundation’s largest fundraising campaign of the year.

Individually Sarah raised $2,848 dollars and the entire school almost $6000.

This year the World’s Greatest Shave will be like no other as Aussies take to TikTok, mow their mullets, seek fresh start in a COVID climate

2021 is proving to be a year like no other for the Leukaemia Foundation’s iconic World’s Greatest Shave, with an astounding number of shavers harnessing the power of social media platforms to lop off their locks and sacrificing some larger-than-life hairstyles to support Australians with blood cancer.

‘Shave Week’ is in full swing across the country but but you can shave any day of the year.

Money raised helps provide vital support for the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood related disorders.

In a week when Australians would usually pack out clubs, pubs, workplaces, schools and malls across the country to cheer on thousands of brave shavers, Leukaemia Foundation CEO Chris Tanti said the COVID-19 pandemic and crowd restrictions have instead prompted shavers to reimagine their campaign, reassess what they’re willing to lose and think outside the box to connect with others and smash their fundraising targets.

“As Australians continue feeling the effects of COVID-19, we’re seeing a massive and unique shift in the way the community is engaging with World’s Greatest Shave this year – swapping shopping centres for shaves on screen, and going that extra mile by growing - and losing - some lengthy mullets and manes. It really is a year like no other for this iconic event,” he said.

With 47 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day and that number set to double to close to 100 by 2035, there has never been a more important time to get behind World’s Greatest Shave.



To get involved visit the World’s Greatest Shave website.