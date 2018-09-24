Family to pick up pieces after fire tears through business

Manager Jennepher Bucher was devastated after the arson attack on the Maleny Cheese factory last Monday morning.

Patrick Woods

JENNEPHER Bucher video-called her father as she watched a shocking fire devastate the family business.

Police are continuing investigations into the arson of the Maleny Cheese Factory on September 17 after CCTV footage captured a man loitering moments before an explosion tore through the building.

It has been just over a week since the suspiciously lit blaze ripped through the Clifford St factory and destroyed more than $100,000 in product.

Mrs Bucher, the manager, said her family "pretty much haven't left" since.

"I have had to tell about 25 staff there is no work until we pick ourselves up again," she said.

"We are appealing to any hospitality businesses that need some extra staff to cover a few shifts to get in touch, so our team can get some work.

"My dad, was in Europe at the time and he is back now, so I feel a lot more supported in what we have to do next.

"To my dad, the business is everything...we have a very big job ahead of us."

Parts of the factory were destroyed in the blaze and repairs to the structural damage will need to be the family's priority, Mrs Bucher said.

"We have an engineer coming today to assess the damage...the office was pretty much destroyed, one whole wall of the cafe is gone, and parts of the factory were burnt through," she said.

"We have no idea what parts of the building they will deem OK once the clean-up crews are done, but it could be anywhere from a month to three before we re-open.

"On the plus side, we have started producing again, we completed our first batch of yoghurt at the weekend but we are still missing some raw material to turn it into cheese."

Mrs Bucher said the family was still in shock over the attack and have no idea why the factory was targeted.

"We thought it must have been a fault somewhere," she said.

"Police seized our CCTV footage at 7am that day and came back around midday and said they had something to show us.

"They asked if we knew anyone that could do this, and we don't...but we know there has been a lot of public assistance.

"We really want to thank the community and everyone who has continued to support us in this time."