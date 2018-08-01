Family support hub to be built by the end of the year

A hub to support families facing challenges in that crucial early parenting phase will be established in Coffs Harbour by the end of the year.

The $475,000 hub will be made possible due to a partnership between the NSW Government and Tresillian which was announced as part of the 2018-19 NSW Budget. Tresillian has been providing intensive early parenting support to families of NSW since 1918.

Tresillian CEO Robert Mills said the organisation is proud to partner with the NSW Government to bring this essential service to the Coffs Harbour region.

"We intend to deliver this hub from a facility close to the Coffs Harbour CBD, where it can be easily accessed by families so they can get the help they need.

"We already have seven services across NSW, with three of these being in regional NSW, and we expect more than 1,300 families will benefit from the new Coffs Harbour services," Mr Mills said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the NSW Government was committed to helping vulnerable families on the Coffs Coast during the critical early stages of their baby's life.

"Having to travel long distances to access child health services can add to the challenges and stress many of us experience in those early days of a child's life," Mr Fraser said.

"That's why it's so critical that local mums and dads can get the support they need right here in Coffs Harbour."

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health, Leslie Williams said the partnership with Tresillian is worth $2.2 million each year for the next four years.

"Local families will be able to access comprehensive assessment, consultation and management of early parenting challenges, home based services and early intervention," Mrs Williams said.

The Coffs Harbour hub will host a team of health professionals, including specialist child and family health nurses, providing comprehensive services for families facing challenges in the early parenting period.