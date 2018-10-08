Family search for missing man as focus turns to waterways

MISSING: Timothy Cairns was last seen at 6.30am on a property between Cooroy and Gympie.

THE family of missing man Timothy Cairns are helping emergency services scour bushland in the Noosa National Park as the search enters its third day.

The Federal man has been missing since Friday after his vehicle, a white Toyota Rav4, was found parked at Noosa National Park.

The 37-year-old was last seen at 6.30am Friday at a property between Cooroy and Gympie.

He has not been in touch with family or friends since.

Police hold concerns for the safety of Mr Cairns, who is 173cm tall, Caucasian and with black hair and brown eyes.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the search was "massive" and involved 40 people.

Snt Sgt Carroll and his team was heading to Noosa North Shore to continue the detailed search.

Water police on jet skis will search the waterways and surrounding area.

"We are confident he isn't on the rocky outcrop and we have done all the tracks, but it is impossible to sweep it all," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

"Today we are concentrating on the waterways. Surf Lifesaving Queensland have assisted with jet skis and SES have provided volunteers.

"His family have been with us for two days, helping search for him.

"It is a difficult search and we are doing as best as we can. We are crossing things off where we can."

Snr Sgt Carroll said officers on all-terrain vehicles and PolAir had also been used.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.