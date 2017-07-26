Family saving lives drop by vital drop

DONOR FAMILY: Damian and Sharlee Cassidy with their kids Aidan, Elouise and Nicholas and nurse Michael Brady.

AFTER reaching a milestone number of donations, Damian Cassidy is getting his family involved to save lives.

The Coffs Harbour father has reached a milestone number of 173 donations at the blood bank and is proud of his wife, Sharlee, who donated for the first time this week.

"It's a good feeling, doesn't take long to do and is an easy way to help people,” Mr Cassidy said.

He made his first blood donation in Coffs Harbour in July of 1999.

In 2011, he started giving plasma and has continued to do so for one hour every two weeks.

"You don't really have to think about it. You go along, donate, the staff are wonderful there and the milkshakes are good too.”

But Coffs Harbour Donor Centre manager John Sullivan said Mr Cassidy's donations were in fact a huge achievement.

"Donors who reach these milestones are so humble. They're not doing it for the recognition,” he said.

"Coffs Harbour is very supportive of what we do, but it's always hard to get people in the door.

"If anyone has been thinking of coming in, now is the time to see the fantastic team.”

To get involved, phone 13 14 95.