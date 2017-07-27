Family rocked by Coffs CBD head-on after funeral

Three people and a child were hospitalised after a head-on in the Coffs Harbour CBD last night.

A BRISBANE family who had just attended the funeral of their father yesterday were left shaken with one member taken to hospital, after a high impact head-on crash in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

Three people were hospitalised and a young child was later conveyed for assessment.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager Dean Lassau said emergency services were called to a two car crash just after 9pm at the intersection of Gordon St and Harbour Dr and found the two cars were severely damaged.

As a result a 33-year-old woman suffered abdominal and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

A two and a half year old child, who was also a passenger in that car was also later taken to hospital for assessment.

Mr Lassau said the 19-year-old male driver of the other car suffered neck injuries while a 22-year-old male suffered shoulder injuries with a possible fracture.

He said the damage to both cars was significant given the inner city slow traffic conditions.

Trevor Baxter, the brother-in-law of the injured woman said the family was upset given that they had just laid their father to rest and now they had the worry of injuries to loved ones.

Emergency services mounted a cleanup and traffic was diverted while the intersection was partially closed for about 45-minutes.

Police are expected to serve a number of fines and charges to the driver of the Toyota Camry and were last night still investigating the circumstances.

The driver undertook mandatory drug and alcohol tests.