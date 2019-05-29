Family reunited with feline friend after more than a year

WHAT the hell has Charlie been up to?

It's the question on everyone's lips after Charlie the cat was found safe and sound in Fernvale this week, more than a year after he went missing from West End.

The ginger-tom was found after jumping out from underneath a truck that had stopped in Fernvale on the weekend, and was taken to Fernvale Vet Surgery.

Charlie's owner, Jacqueline Coulter, had her own theory as to what he'd been up to, and it sounds like the script to a Disney movie.

Shaylee and Jacqueline Coulter with their cat Charlie who was found in Fernvale more than a year after disappearing from West End. Contributed

"We always said when he was gone 'he's just gone to look after some old lady that needs his love more than us right now'," Jacqueline said.

"That's the story that I like to think has happened, he's been looking after people, but also trying to get on to trucks to get back home."

Fernvale Vet Surgery practice manager Lisa Govier believes Charlie had a little help along the way.

"He was in really good condition so I would say he potentially has been with a family or with someone - he didn't look like he'd been roughing it at all, he was nice and plump really and in fairly good condition," she said.

Ms Govier said it was great to have a happy ending to Charlie's adventure.

"It was awesome to get a really happy ending that we can get him back to his family," she said.

"We don't always get happy endings with microchips because a lot of the time, especially cats out here, won't be microchipped or owners forget to update their details a lot of the time."

She added it was an important reminder for pet owners to make sure their furry friend were microchipped, and their details up to date.

Jacqueline said the family was still shocked to have their boy back.

"I still can't believe it, even though I can see him and touch him and I know that he's there - we're not used to it yet, that he's back," she said.

"I had to go out and buy him a new kitty litter tray because I turned his old on into a memorial garden.

"We had given up but I kind of didn't feel like he was gone."

As for Charlie, he seems to be taking it all in his stride.

"He's just gone straight back into being normal at home," she said.

"He is a little bit more cuddly at the moment ... I think he doesn't want to go anywhere for a little while, hopefully.

"He's happy to be home."