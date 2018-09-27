How a quiet family escape ended in tragedy

Marco Seraji, 4, died after a swing accident at an Airbnb property at Witta, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Saturday.

Marco Seraji, 4, died after a swing accident at an Airbnb property at Witta, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Saturday.

A LITTLE boy who was killed while playing on a homemade swing at a Sunshine Coast Airbnb on Saturday has been remembered as a "sweetheart" by his parents and close friends.

Four-year-old Marco Seraji was sitting on the swing with four other children when it gave way on loose ground and ­collapsed at the property on Witta Rd at Witta, killing him in front of his horrified father.

A seven-year-old girl also suffered a broken arm during the incident, which occurred during a weekend family ­getaway.

Marco was laid to rest in Mt Gravatt on Tuesday, as his parents Arastoo and Azad struggle to come to terms with their son's death.

Close family friend and witness to the tragedy, Kamran Salah Sohrabi, yesterday told The Courier-Mail that the weekend was supposed to be a quiet weekend escape for three families from Brisbane's Kurdish community.

"Marco was very happy. We went for a walk together first in the morning for about half an hour. We came back, we had lunch together. And then the kids went for a swing," Mr Sohrabi said.

“He was laughing all of the time”: Marco Seraji has been remembered as an active friendly child.

"Arastoo went to help them, to play with them and to get shoes for Marco. When he turned around, the swing was collapsed. It had overturned."

The family had booked two nights at the rural property, which sits in the popular ­Sunshine Coast Hinterland, near Maleny.

The swing had a seat at ­either end of a wooden structure. Marco was seated at one end, while four other children were on the opposite seat.

Marco's father was just a few metres from the structure when it collapsed - a piece of it striking his son in the head.

"Everybody is in shock," Mr Sohrabi said. "We have had bad sleep. It is very suddenly forever. He was very friendly - he was friendly with everyone. He was laughing all of the time, he was active."

Arastoo and Azad have struggled with their emotions since Saturday, with Mr Sohrabi saying the couple can't bear to stay in their own home on Brisbane's southside anymore.

"One minute they are crying, one minute they are happy, one minute angry," Mr Sohrabi said.

"They are having a really bad time - they can't stay over at their house, so they are staying at my house. They want to move out. They don't want to live there anymore."

Sirvan Mirkan, from Victoria's Kurdistan Patriotic Association, said that members were travelling to Brisbane to comfort the parents.

"It's a tragedy for them and very sad news for all our community," he said.

The family had only recently moved to Queensland from Victoria where they were active in helping the local Kurdish community.

"Everybody loved them," Mr Mirkan said.

The association's Simko Agry said Marco's parents were "in shock big time".

"This is such tragedy, it's just heartbreaking," he said.