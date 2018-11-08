$54k bill after girls’ trip tragedy

A NURSE has died on a girls' holiday to Dubai after falling ill on the flight over - and her grieving family faces a bill of more than $50,000 to bring her body home.

Charlotte Carter, 30, was struck down by a heart attack in the taxi to her five-star hotel after a boozy seven-hour flight from London's Gatwick Airport.

Desperate friends watched on as the mental health nurse was rushed to hospital, where she died despite medics resuscitating her "multiple times", The Sun reported.

Ms Carter, of Swansea, Wales, did not take out travel insurance ahead of her trip, meaning her family will be forced to pay $54,000 to get her body back.

The eye-watering sum is thought to consist of medical bills, repatriation fees, and funeral costs. Now pals have stepped up to raise the cash.

Charlotte Carter died from a heart attack shortly after arriving for a holiday in Dubai.

Friend Megan Boyes, who set up a crowd-funding page, said: "Our gorgeous friend Charlotte tragically lost her life at the age of 30.

"She was so excited to go on holiday to Dubai on a girls trip but sadly she fell ill on the flight which resulted in her being taken to intensive care once arriving in Dubai.

"After being resuscitated multiple times she unfortunately couldn't be saved.

"Charlotte was the most caring, kind and thoughtful person and she dedicated her life to helping others as a mental health nurse. She was taken from us far too young."

Ms Boyes said they wanted to raise money to help their friend's grieving family.

Charlotte Carter died on holiday in Dubai.

She increased the fundraising target to £30,000 ($54,000) after realising how expensive the repatriation process would be.

"Recently we have found out this is how much it will cost to bring her back - obviously this doesn't include the medical fees etc but its another important target for us to aim for and to help Charlotte's family," she said.

Friend Melissa Jenkins, who flew to Dubai with Charlotte, said she was "heartbroken".

"Get our girl home - Charlotte Carter we love you. Dubai will always have a piece of my heart but has also taken away a piece," she said.

Ms Carter’s family must now pay to bring her body back from the United Arab Emirates.

"Live your life, you never know what's round the corner."

Another friend, Kate George, said: "We need all the help we can get. A tragedy doesn't even describe what's happened to our beautiful, witty charming girl."

A spokesman from the UK Foreign Office and Commonwealth confirmed the death in a statement.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in the UAE, and are in contact with the Emirati authorities," the spokesman said.

The JustGiving fundraising page has already raised more than $41,600.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.