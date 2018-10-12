Family of mum, daughter killed in crash find hope in tragedy

THE Harwood family have issued a statement following the tragic deaths of beloved mother and daughter Beverley and Olivia Harwood.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School senior Olivia, 17, died after the crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey.

Her mother Beverley, 44, died in hospital on Monday from the injuries she suffered.

Husband Allan, 48, was also seriously injured in the crash and is recovering in hospital.

Beverley and Allan's other daughters Sophie and Molly were not involved in the crash.

Beverley Harwood is being remembered as a generous and dedicated podiatrist whose work touched the lives of many. CQ Health

STATEMENT FROM ALLAN, SOPHIE AND MOLLY HARWOOD:

Beverley and Olivia were both loving, caring and generous to all who knew them.

We will miss them more than words could ever describe, but take comfort in knowing they are together.

We know that they would be pleased that out of our personal tragedy has come hope for many other families.

Beverley transformed four lives through organ donation and many others will benefit through her tissue donation.

We wish the transplant recipients all the best in their recovery, and we gain some comfort in knowing good has come out of tragedy.

Beverley was a huge advocate of organ and tissue donation and made sure we, as a family, were registered donors and had discussed donation.

It was because of this advocacy that we raised the question of donation with the Princess Alexandra Hospital Intensive Care Unit staff when it became clear that it would soon be time to say goodbye to Beverley.

We knew it was what she would have wanted and expected us to do.

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

On behalf of Beverley we urge everyone to register their organ donation decision at donatelife.gov.au and have a chat to their families and friends about their wishes.

For those wishing to pay their respects to Olivia and Beverley, there will be a joint memorial service held in Rockhampton next month. Details will be released to family and friends closer to the time.

We now ask that our family be given privacy to grieve for a much-loved mother, wife and sister.

DONATE LIFE