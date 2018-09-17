Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon.
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Rob Williams
Crime

Family of man shot and killed at station ask for privacy

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Sep 2018 1:58 PM

THE family of the man who died in Ipswich CBD yesterday afternoon has requested privacy "during this difficult time".

About 4pm yesterday officers were called to Ipswich train station on Bell St where they were confronted by the 24-year-old Riverview man, who was wielding a knife. 

The officers opened fire and the man died. 

A spokesman for Queensland police said the matter was under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner, and will be subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter and at this time no further information will be provided," the spokesman said.

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are urged to contact police.

READ MORE: Man identified in fatal police shooting at Ipswich station 

READ MORE: Public transport still suspended after station shooting

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

crime ipswich train station queensland police shooting
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Outrage after thief allegedly takes drought appeal donations

    premium_icon Outrage after thief allegedly takes drought appeal donations

    News A CCTV image of a male who stole a Buy a Bale fundraiser box from a restaurant has sparked an uproar on social media.

    • 17th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
    Goosebumps at news of royal commission

    premium_icon Goosebumps at news of royal commission

    News Charli Darragh's mother was murdered in a north coast nursing home

    Shoppers are no longer carrying their wallets

    Shoppers are no longer carrying their wallets

    Technology CONSUMERS are ditching their wallets in droves and instead choosing to pay other...

    New report reveals above average cancer rates

    premium_icon New report reveals above average cancer rates

    News Research shows number of cancer deaths and diagnoses in Coffs.

    Local Partners