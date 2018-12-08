Oh baby! Surfer Julian Wilson inspired by family

Julian Wilson is Australia’s top chance of a world title on the men’s tour this year.

NEW dad Julian Wilson believes the best way to make time away from his wife and baby daughter count is to win a world title for them.

Wilson says he has a feeling the "time is right" for him to press for a maiden world crown as he prepares to defend his Tahiti Pro crown at Teahupo'o.

The Australian world No. 2 says he misses wife Ashley and baby daughter Olivia so much when he is away competing he wants to make every moment away from them count.

"Things are a little different now," he said from Tahiti.

"My wife used to travel with me a lot. She was my travel partner so it's been a big change.

"And with my baby girl at home, it's been harder and harder to leave.

"It gives me a bit of extra motivation - to make my time away from her count more."

Julian and Ashley.

Ashley and daughter Olivia.

Wilson goes into the Tahiti Pro in the No. 2 spot on the world rankings behind inform Brazilian Filipe Toledo, a position he is comfortable with five world tour events to surf this season.

"It could be my year. I am putting in the foundations to give it a really good crack," Wilson said.

"I've had opportunities in the last few years but this year feels different. It feels like my time is coming, the time is right."

Julian Wilson competing at Bells Beach.

Just after the birth of his first child and in pain from a shoulder injury, Wilson won the first event of the men's world tour at the Quiksilver Pro in March.

Since then he has finished 13th at Bells Beach, 3rd at the Oi Rio Pro, 13th at the Corona Bali Protected event and then fifth at the J-Bay Open.

While famous for its monster waves, Wilson said he and fellow surfers are expecting tamer conditions this year when the competition kicks off as early as Monday.