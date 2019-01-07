Menu
Lifeguards said they've been left "shaking their heads” after a family became caught in a rip at Diggers Beach. Matt Deans
News

Family lucky to escape a rip at Coffs Coast beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
7th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
AFTER a recent spate of drownings in the area, a family have had a lucky escape after they became caught in a rip at a Coffs Harbour beach today.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards posted about the incident at Diggers Beach on social media, highlighting the importance of beachgoers to swim between the flags.

"An incident today at Diggers Beach has Lifeguards shaking their heads,” they wrote on Facebook.

"A family has gone swimming at the north end of Diggers Beach, dropped their towels right next to the lifeguard sign advising not to swim at the north end and flags are down the sound end.

"They have then proceeded into the water and have been promptly caught in a rip current.”

According to the lifeguards, the family managed to make it onto the rocks, losing some skin in the process.

An ambulance was called to the site to treat the family's injuries.

Diggers Beach was the site of the tragic death of Fiona Bohanna in December 2017. The 49-year-old lost her life attempting to save her nephews from a rip.

Further north, Moonee Beach saw the death of four tourists in one week in December last year.

