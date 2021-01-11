Menu
Family 'in crisis': Home destroyed by fire, pets lost

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:34 AM
A Northern Rivers family's life took a shocking turn when their home caught fire in the earlier hours of Monday.

Emergency services, including Rural Fire Service volunteers crews, were called to the fire at 136 Davis Rd, Jiggi, shortly before 2am.

On social media, resident Lauren posted her thanks to the Jiggi community for their support.

"We are in crisis," the post read.

"This is (was) our home. Freya and I alive. Tom alive. Carrot gone. Sal tbc. We have clothes and lots of shelter options.

"If you message and I don't respond it's because I'm overwhelmed but I appreciate your thoughts and I will get back to everyone at some point."

A GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 has been launched by Kiara McBeath to assist the family.

"Our beautiful Lauren and little Freya lost everything last night in a devastating house fire including beloved pets," she posted.

"Let's take care of their financial stress, then they have one less thing to worry about. They're also going to need a home to rent. With the rental crisis we currently have on the Northern Rivers, if anyone knows of anything affordable please reach out."

Ms McBeath said she is concerned that the current rental crises means there's very little available on the market.

"If anyone knows of any properties please call me on 0431 125 461," she said.

A Fire & Rescue Lismore representative confirmed they had been alerted to the fire at 1.59am but were stood down when they were en route.

The RFS declared the fire under control around 2.47am.

More to come.

